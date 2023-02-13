Vastned Belgium: Annual Results 2022

Strong operational results in a year marked by uncertainty

• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 14.5 million.



• EPRA earnings of € 2.59 per share for financial year 2022.



• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.25 per share for financial year 2022 (previous financial year: € 2.20 per share). This corresponds to an attractive gross dividend yield of 7.6% based on the 31 December 2022 closing price of € 29.70 per share.



• Low debt ratio of 26.1% provides solid protection for 2023.



• € 44.5 million of unused credit facilities available.



• High occupancy rate of 99.5% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.



• Slight decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-0.6%) compared to the previous financial year.



• High stable collection rate (98.6%) of rental income during financial year 2022.



Full press release:

Attachment