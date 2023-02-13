|
13.02.2023 18:00:00
Vastned Belgium: Annual Results 2022
Strong operational results in a year marked by uncertainty
• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 14.5 million.
• EPRA earnings of € 2.59 per share for financial year 2022.
• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.25 per share for financial year 2022 (previous financial year: € 2.20 per share). This corresponds to an attractive gross dividend yield of 7.6% based on the 31 December 2022 closing price of € 29.70 per share.
• Low debt ratio of 26.1% provides solid protection for 2023.
• € 44.5 million of unused credit facilities available.
• High occupancy rate of 99.5% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.
• Slight decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-0.6%) compared to the previous financial year.
• High stable collection rate (98.6%) of rental income during financial year 2022.
