12.02.2024 18:00:00

Vastned Belgium: Strong operational results in a volatile market environment with rising interest rates

• EPRA earnings of € 2.81 per share for financial year 2023, compared to € 2.59 per share for the previous financial year.

• Refinancing of the existing credit lines was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

• Almost fully let portfolio (occupancy rate of 99.9%) underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• A low debt ratio of 25.3% provides solid protection.

• € 32.2 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Stable value of the real estate portfolio (-0.4%) compared to the previous financial year.

• Proposed gross dividend of € 2.30 per share for financial year 2023 (previous financial year: € 2.25 per share). This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 7.5% based on the 31 December 2023 closing price of € 30.80 per share.

Full press release:

