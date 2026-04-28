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WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901

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28.04.2026 21:00:14

VAT Group AG Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approved all Board proposals and a dividend increase of 12% to CHF 7.00 per share

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
VAT Group AG Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approved all Board proposals and a dividend increase of 12% to CHF 7.00 per share

28.04.2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST

The shareholders of VAT Group AG approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the payout of a 12% increased dividend of CHF 7.00 per share.

449 shareholders representing 53.7% of the company’s share capital were present at the meeting held in St.Gallen.

The shareholders re-elected Dr. Martin Komischke as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Urs Leinhäuser, Libo Zhang, Daniel Lippuner, Petra Denk and Thomas A. Piliszczuk, Clara-Ann Gordon and Mike Allison were confirmed as members of the Board of Directors. Hermann Gerlinger did not stand for re-election as he reached the VAT statutory age limit of 72 years.

Urs Leinhäuser, Petra Denk and Libo Zhang were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC).

The shareholders approved a dividend from accumulated gains of CHF 7.00 per registered share of VAT. The last trading day with entitlement to receive a dividend is Wednesday, April 29, 2026, and VAT shares will be traded ex-dividend as of Thursday, April 30, 2026. The payment will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The shareholders approved in a consultative vote the report on non-financial matters (Sustainability Report 2025). In addition, the compensation report 2025 was also endorsed by a vast majority of shareholders in a consultative vote. Shareholders also approved in separate binding votes the short-term incentive (STI) compensation of the Group Executive Committee (GEC) for the financial year 2025, the total maximum amount of fixed compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2027, the maximum amount of the long-term incentive (LTI) compensation of the GEC for the financial year 2027 and the total maximum amount of compensation for the eight members of the Board covering the next term until the AGM 2027.

In addition, shareholders also approved that art. 3b of the Articles of Association of VAT Group AG be amended and the capital band of –5/ +10% of the issued share capital be extended for a period of three years until April 27, 2029.

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Head Marketing, Communications,
Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vatgroup.com
Investor Relations
Christopher Wickli
+41 81 553 75 39

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2317172

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317172  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

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