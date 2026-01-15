VAT Aktie
WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901
|
15.01.2026 07:10:22
VAT Group Posts Preliminary Q4 Sales Ahead Of Prior Guidance Range
(RTTNews) - VAT Group AG (19V.F, VACN.SW) reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales of 257 million Swiss francs, ahead of the guidance range of 225 to 245 million francs. Fourth-quarter sales declined 9% year on year. Adjusted for the sales shifted from the third-quarter 2024 to the fourth-quarter 2024, sales would have been down 1%. The company recorded preliminary fourth-quarter orders of around 305 million francs, up 14% year on year.
The company said its detailed results and an update on the outlook for 2026 will be provided with the release of the full-year 2025 results on March 3, 2026.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VAT
|
06:30
|Starker Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2025 dank Technologiewechseln und Nachfrage nach KI-Anwendungen; Nachfrage aus China weiterhin stark (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|Strong fourth-quarter 2025 order performance on technology transitions fueled by demand for AI applications; demand from China remains strong (EQS Group)
|
14.01.26
|SLI aktuell: SLI zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Optimismus in Zürich: SLI liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SLI liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26