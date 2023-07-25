VAT - Half-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2023 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2023. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time: 11:00am CEST

The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please click HERE.

Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2023 at 6.30am CEST on July 27, 2023 and will make the presentation slides (in English) available for the conference call and the webcast HERE at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli

VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manager