25.07.2023 06:00:11

VAT - Half-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
VAT - Half-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

25.07.2023 / 06:00 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2023 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2023 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2023. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:                     Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time:                     11:00am CEST

The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please click HERE.

Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2023 at 6.30am CEST on July 27, 2023 and will make the presentation slides (in English) available for the conference call and the webcast HERE at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber                                                                        Christopher Wickli

VP Investor Relations & Sustainability                           Investor Relations Manager


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1687095

 
End of News EQS News Service

1687095  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687095&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VATmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VATmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VAT 108,05 13,00% VAT

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen