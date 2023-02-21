|
21.02.2023 18:55:23
VAT - Invitation to FY 2022 media and analyst conference
|
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Market Report
Full-Year 2022 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast
VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2022 Results Media and Investor Conference and Webcast.
Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the detailed full-year 2022 results and give you an outlook for 2023. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023
Time: 11:00am CET
Location: Zunfthaus zur Meisen, Münsterhof 20, 8001 Zurich
This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.
The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.
For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu Attendance:
Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:
LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE
In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)
+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)
+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)
VAT will publish its 2022 Annual Report and a Media Release at 7.00am CET on March 2, 2023 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available HERE at the same time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber
VP Investor Relations & Investor Relations
For further information please contact:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1565221
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1565221 21.02.2023 CET/CEST
