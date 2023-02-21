VAT - Invitation to FY 2022 media and analyst conference

Full-Year 2022 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2022 Results Media and Investor Conference and Webcast.

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the detailed full-year 2022 results and give you an outlook for 2023. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time: 11:00am CET

Location: Zunfthaus zur Meisen, Münsterhof 20, 8001 Zurich

This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.

For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu Attendance:

REGISTRATION LINK

Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:

LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)

+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

VAT will publish its 2022 Annual Report and a Media Release at 7.00am CET on March 2, 2023 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available HERE at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber

VP Investor Relations & Investor Relations