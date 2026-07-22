VAT Media Release on Acquisition of Atonarp

With semiconductor manufacturing moving below 2nm, in-situ, real-time monitoring and control inside process chambers is becoming critical. Atonarp’s novel mass spectrometry–based sensors capture the full process fingerprint—including precursors, byproducts, and plasma species—delivering high-quality data for advanced process control and enabling AI-driven autonomous process intelligence for semiconductor manufacturing.

“Atonarp enables VAT to strengthen its systemic approach in vacuum subsystems by integrating sensing into our portfolio—enabling faster, more precise, and cost-efficient semiconductor manufacturing for node sizes below 2nm, a key enabler for AI chips,” said Urs Gantner, CEO of VAT. “Atonarp is an ideal partner to accelerate our technology roadmap and push the boundaries of leading-edge manufacturing with in-situ, real-time monitoring and control in process chambers.”

“This acquisition is a fantastic and decisive step in our three-pillar growth strategy. Our great adjacencies portfolio is enabling us to continue to grow our unmatched market share in our core vacuum valve business and substantially increase the share of wallet on our customers’ tools,” said Martin Komischke, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VAT. “Atonarp now allows us to proactively address the next big challenges of the chip manufacturing industry and thereby once again define an industry standard. We continue to enable customers to solve their biggest process challenges, and with our new technology help them deliver stronger productivity and higher yields.”

“We are excited to join the VAT family,” said Prakash Murthy, founder, president, and CEO of Atonarp. “VAT’s technology leadership, market position, and close customer proximity will accelerate the adoption of the ASTON product family. Together, we will advance real-time sensing and gas control, which are critical capabilities for manufacturing at sub-2nm nodes. We look forward to building on VAT’s formidable reputation and decades of manufacturing excellence.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, VAT will pay around CHF 110 million to acquire 100% of the outstanding Atonarp shares from its current shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction will be funded by VAT entering a committed bilateral loan agreement for CHF110 million. VAT and Atonarp will continue to operate as separate and independent companies for the time being.