09.02.2023 07:01:15

VAT Media Release on CEO Change

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VAT Media Release on CEO Change

09-Feb-2023 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mike Allison announces that he will be stepping down as CEO of VAT at the end of the Business Year 2023

At yesterdays Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) meeting, Mike Allison informed the board about his decision to step down as CEO of VAT by the end of the business year 2023. He has joined VAT in January 2018 and took over the role of CEO in March of that year. The Board of Directors will immediately start the succession.

"After 5 years at VAT, during which the company was very successful in growing its business to over CHF 1 billion in sales and further strengthening its market leadership, VAT today is in a fantastic shape with a highly competent leadership team. Having turned 60 last year, I concluded that the time has come to start planning a new chapter for me and my family and I decided that it will be the right time to hand over the helm at VAT to someone else. Mike Allison said.

VAT has experienced an unprecedented phase of growth in all its activities and the Board of Directors very much regrets Mikes decision to step down as CEO of VAT. We like to thank him for his great contribution to the companys success over the last five years. said VAT Chairman Martin Komischke.

Mike Allison will continue in his role as CEO throughout the business year 2023 which will give VAT adequate time to evaluate and appoint his successor. He stressed his commitment to ensure that the company will have an orderly transition, allowing VAT to be fully ready to harvest the growth that is expected to occur in the coming years after a market moderation in 2023.

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Michel R. Gerber
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch

Financial calendar

Thursday, March 2, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Thursday, October 12, 2023		 Half-year 2023 results
Q1 2023 trading update
Annual General Meeting, St Gallen
Half-year 2023 results
Q3 2023 trading update

ABOUT VAT
We change the world with vacuum solutions that is our purpose as the world's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-end vacuum valves. VAT vacuum valves are mission-critical components for advanced production processes of innovative everyday products such as portable devices, flat screen monitors or solar panels. VAT reports in two different segments: Valves and Global Service. Under the latter, we provide our customers with original spare parts, maintenance, technical support and training for various vacuum valve applications. With over 2,500 employees worldwide, representatives in 29 countries, net sales of CHF 901 million (2021) and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, Romania, and Taiwan, we are sustainably shaping our highly specialized market.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1555523

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1555523  09-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555523&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VATmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VATmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VAT 108,05 13,00% VAT

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen