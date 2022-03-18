18.03.2022 07:01:16

VAT Media Release on changes in Board of Directors

VAT Media Release on changes in Board of Directors

VAT proposes changes to Board of Directors

At its upcoming annual general meeting on May 17, 2022, the VAT Board of Directors intends to nominate Maria Heriz to the Board, replacing Heinz Kundert, who has decided not to stand for re-election.

'We're extremely pleased to welcome Maria to the Board,' said Board Chairperson Martin Komischke. 'She brings us more than 20 years of senior management experience in the semiconductor industry, from engineering and R&D to sales, marketing and service. Her in-depth knowledge of the industry and her international experience will be important assets as VAT moves into its next stage of growth.'

Ms. Heriz, 44 and a Spanish/French citizen, is currently Vice President Sales & Operations for Europe, the Middle East and India, for Tektronix, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S.-based Fortive Corp. Tektronix supplies test and measurement solutions to a wide variety of industries, including the semiconductor business. She has also held senior management positions with Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Texas Instruments Inc. Ms. Heriz holds a combined Master Degree in radio and telecommunications engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain and Télécom ParisTech, France

'The semiconductor industry is extremely dynamic, where customer relationships and cutting-edge technology innovation are key,' Ms. Heriz said. 'VAT has an outstanding track record in meeting the high demands of its customers with its leading market position, technology and people. I very much look forward to working with the other members of the Board to further strengthen VAT's well-deserved reputation for value creation for all stakeholders.'

Mr. Komischke also expressed the Board's appreciation for Mr. Kundert's contribution to the company. 'Heinz has played a central role in the company's development, as CEO during VAT's transition from a privately-held to a publicly listed company as well as his contribution to the development of VAT's successful strategy for profitable growth,' said Mr. Komischke. 'We thank him for his countless contributions and wish him all the best for the future.'

'It has been a great privilege for me to play a part in VAT's success in the last several years and to contribute to the foundations for the future,' Mr. Kundert said. 'VAT is a great company and I've enjoyed every day on our journey together.'

In addition to Ms. Heriz' nomination, the Board has decided to change the composition of its committees. Subject to the election by shareholders, the Board of Directors will have the following composition and committee structure:

  • Martin Komischke - Chairperson Board of Directors (BoD), member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC)
  • Urs Leinhäuser - Vice-Chairperson, Chairperson of the Audit Committee (AC), member of the NCC
  • Karl Schlegel - Member of the BoD, member of the Technology Committee (TC)
  • Hermann Gerlinger - Member of the BoD, member of the NCC, Chairperson of the TC
  • Daniel Lippuner - Member of the BoD, member of the AC, member of the TC
  • Libo Zhang - Member of the BoD, Chairperson of the NCC, member of the AC
  • Maria Heriz - Member of the BoD

'With the proposed changes to the committee composition, VAT is further improving its governance structure, while capitalizing on the individual professional capabilities of its Board members,' Mr. Komischke said.

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch

Financial calendar 2021

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Q1 2022 trading update
Friday, May 6, 2022 Record Day; share register closed at 5pm CEST
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022
Thursday, May 19, 2022 Ex-date
Monday, May 23, 2022 Dividend payment
Thursday, August 4, 2022 Half-year 2022 results
Thursday, October 13, 2022 Q3 2022 trading update

ABOUT VAT
VAT is the leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-end vacuum valves. VAT vacuum valves are mission-critical components for advanced manufacturing processes of innovative products used in daily life such as portable devices, flat screen monitors or solar panels. VAT is organized into two different reporting segments: Valves and Global Service offering high-end vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, edge-welded bellows and related value-added services for an array of vacuum applications. VAT Group is a global player with over 2'500 employees and main manufacturing sites in Haag (Switzerland), Penang (Malaysia) and Arad (Romania). Net sales in the financial year 2021 amounted to CHF 901 million. 


