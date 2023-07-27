|
VAT names Urs Gantner as new CEO
The Board of Directors of VAT has appointed Urs Gantner (53), currently EVP of VATs Semiconductor Solutions Group, as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Urs Gantner succeeds Mike Allison (60) who in February announced his decision to step down as CEO by the end of the business year 2023.
Urs Gantner, who holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), joined VAT in 2004 as a product manager for customized transfer valve solutions. He was named head of the Semiconductor business unit in 2015, helping to grow the business more than twice as fast as the overall market while improving its operational structure and performance by taking advantage of the companys growing global footprint. Mr. Gantner also played a central role in the development and growth of VATs manufacturing facility in Malaysia, including the localization of engineering and product management. In addition, he has led the successful expansion of VATs valves business into profitable adjacent product markets. In August of 2022, Mr. Gantner was appointed to the VAT Group Executive Committee as Executive Vice-President, Semiconductor Solutions Group.
VAT is the global market leader in vacuum valves and solutions. It is best positioned to capture the opportunities that the semiconductor and the advanced industrial markets offer in the years to come, said VAT Chairman Martin Komischke. With Urs Gantner we have found an ideal successor to Mike Allison who over the past 6 years has been a key force in leading and shaping the transition process and in putting VAT into the strong position it has now. The fact that we have been able to select a candidate for the CEO position from within the company is further evidence of the high quality of our people, Martin Komischke added.
CEO Mike Allison said, It is a great privilege for me to be part of VATs recent success story, and it is now the right time to hand over the CEO role to Urs Gantner. With his long and successful career in semiconductor related businesses and his great track record within VAT, he is uniquely qualified to lead VAT in its journey of sustainable and profitable growth.
Urs Gantner said, I am excited about the opportunity to lead our organization into a new chapter. We are determined to further strengthen our dedication to all our stakeholders and collaborate with them. Particularly with our esteemed customers and the global supplier base. I firmly believe that together we can create a long-lasting positive impact in the market, enhance our partnership to foster mutual success and stay at the forefront of our industry. A cornerstone will be to further focus and invest in our global workforce. I recognize the immense value of our employees, and I am committed to providing them with the resources, support, and growth opportunities they deserve. I am looking forward to working even closer with the entire Board of Directors, and all my colleagues in the global VAT family.
ABOUT VAT
