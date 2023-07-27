VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

VAT names Urs Gantner as new CEO



27-Jul-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Directors of VAT has appointed Urs Gantner (53), currently EVP of VATs Semiconductor Solutions Group, as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Urs Gantner succeeds Mike Allison (60) who in February announced his decision to step down as CEO by the end of the business year 2023. Urs Gantner, who holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), joined VAT in 2004 as a product manager for customized transfer valve solutions. He was named head of the Semiconductor business unit in 2015, helping to grow the business more than twice as fast as the overall market while improving its operational structure and performance by taking advantage of the companys growing global footprint. Mr. Gantner also played a central role in the development and growth of VATs manufacturing facility in Malaysia, including the localization of engineering and product management. In addition, he has led the successful expansion of VATs valves business into profitable adjacent product markets. In August of 2022, Mr. Gantner was appointed to the VAT Group Executive Committee as Executive Vice-President, Semiconductor Solutions Group. VAT is the global market leader in vacuum valves and solutions. It is best positioned to capture the opportunities that the semiconductor and the advanced industrial markets offer in the years to come, said VAT Chairman Martin Komischke. With Urs Gantner we have found an ideal successor to Mike Allison who over the past 6 years has been a key force in leading and shaping the transition process and in putting VAT into the strong position it has now. The fact that we have been able to select a candidate for the CEO position from within the company is further evidence of the high quality of our people, Martin Komischke added. CEO Mike Allison said, It is a great privilege for me to be part of VATs recent success story, and it is now the right time to hand over the CEO role to Urs Gantner. With his long and successful career in semiconductor related businesses and his great track record within VAT, he is uniquely qualified to lead VAT in its journey of sustainable and profitable growth. Urs Gantner said, I am excited about the opportunity to lead our organization into a new chapter. We are determined to further strengthen our dedication to all our stakeholders and collaborate with them. Particularly with our esteemed customers and the global supplier base. I firmly believe that together we can create a long-lasting positive impact in the market, enhance our partnership to foster mutual success and stay at the forefront of our industry. A cornerstone will be to further focus and invest in our global workforce. I recognize the immense value of our employees, and I am committed to providing them with the resources, support, and growth opportunities they deserve. I am looking forward to working even closer with the entire Board of Directors, and all my colleagues in the global VAT family. For further information please contact:

VAT Group AG

Investor Relations & Sustainability

Michel R. Gerber

T +41 81 553 70 13

investors@vat.ch



Christopher Wickli

+41 81 553 75 39 Financial calendar 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023

2024

Thursday, March 5, 2024

Q3 2023 trading update



Q4 and Full-Year 2023 results ABOUT VAT

We change the world with vacuum solutions that is our purpose as the worlds leading supplier of high-end vacuum valves. The Group reports in two segments: Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics and vacuum coating industries as well as for the industrial and research sector. Global Service provides local expert support to customers and offers genuine spare parts, repairs and upgrades. VAT reported net sales of CHF 1,145 million in 2022 and employs some 3,000 people worldwide, with representatives in 29 countries and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Romania.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety as there are certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words believes, plans, anticipates, expects, estimates and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the companys ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the performance, security and reliability of the companys information technology systems, political, economic and regulatory changes in the countries in which the company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. As a result, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.



End of Inside Information