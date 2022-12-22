VAT successfully completes refinancing

Today, VAT Group signed a syndicated term and multicurrency revolving credit facilities agreement with a syndicate of eleven banks, led by UBS Switzerland AG, to replace its current agreements that are due to expire in 2023.

The agreement consists of a five-year senior rolling credit facility (RCF) of CHF 250 million, with an extension option of 2 years. This RCF replaces with immediate effect the existing USD 300 million RCF, scheduled to expire in April 2023.

Furthermore, VAT entered a committed two-year CHF 200 million senior term loan facility which will be drawn upon the maturity of VATs existing CHF 200 million bond in May 2023. This tranche has an extension option of one year.

We are pleased to have concluded this loan agreement, which secures VATs long-term financing, said Fabian Chiozza, VATs Chief Financial Officer. VAT has consistently strengthened its financial position, credit worthiness and rating over the last couple of years and the new agreement structure, with a five-year RCF plus a two-year term-loan, is a statement of confidence that VAT will continue to deliver strong financial results, allowing it to further reduce its indebtedness over time.

ABOUT VAT

We change the world with vacuum solutions that is our purpose as the world's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-end vacuum valves. VAT vacuum valves are mission-critical components for advanced production processes of innovative everyday products such as portable devices, flat screen monitors or solar panels. VAT reports in two different segments: Valves and Global Service. Under the latter, we provide our customers with original spare parts, maintenance, technical support and training for various vacuum valve applications. With over 2,500 employees worldwide, representatives in 29 countries, net sales of CHF 901 million (2021) and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, Romania, and Taiwan, we are sustainably shaping our highly specialized market.

