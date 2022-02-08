Vatica Health to be featured at RISE National

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatica Health, the leader in provider-centric risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with RISE National as a Platinum Sponsor for the organization's 2022 conference. RISE National, which takes place March 7–9, 2022, is the top conference for Medicare Advantage organizations. As a Platinum Sponsor, Vatica Health will present an educational session for health plans and providers focused on provider-centric programs and host a booth showcasing its innovative risk adjustment and quality of care solutions.

The session, Elevating Risk Adjustment by Activating Physician Participation, will be on the first day of the event, Tuesday, March 8, at 3:10 pm CDT. The speakers will include Josh Stern, Vatica Health's Chief Revenue Officer; John Barkley, Vice President, Enterprise Risk Adjustment and Data Integrity at EmblemHealth/ConnectiCare; and Margaret Paroski, MD, MMM, President and CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Catholic Medical Partners. Attendees of the session will:

Understand current market dynamics and the challenges that payers and providers are experiencing as they transition to value-based care

Learn how greater payer and provider collaboration can drive value-based care performance

Hear directly from a payer and provider about the benefits of provider-centric risk adjustment and quality programs, including higher compliance, improved quality of care, and better financial performance

"Navigating a successful transition to value-based care is one of the more pressing challenges in healthcare today," says Stern. "We look forward to sharing with RISE attendees a proven solution to help providers and payers work together to achieve better clinical and financial performance."

Vatica's provider-centric solution has driven rapid geographic expansion and growth for the company over the past several years. RISE National is just one of the many venues where Vatica will connect with payers and providers in 2022. Learn more about Vatica's participation at RISE here.

About Vatica Health

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the leading provider-centric risk adjustment and quality of care solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge, HITRUST-certified technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, facilitates the identification and closure of gaps in care, and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company's unique solution helps providers, health plans, and patients achieve better outcomes together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide. Vatica Health is a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.vaticahealth.com/

