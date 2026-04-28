Vaudoise Assurances / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vaudoise Insurance inaugurates “Le Cèdre,” its renovated headquarters



28.04.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST



Lausanne, April 28, 2026 – Today, Vaudoise Insurance inaugurates Le Cèdre, its newly renovated headquarters, which combines architectural legacy with contemporary ambition. Designed by architect Jean Tschumi and completed in 1956, this building is one of the most significant examples of modern Swiss architecture. Conceived from the outset as a “total work of art”, the Le Cèdre building brought architecture, design, art and functionality together in a unified vision that was extremely innovative for its time. The renovation marks a new milestone in the history of this iconic building. In the spirit of Tschumi, who conceived Le Cèdre as a “total work of art”, the project deepens relationships among architecture, art and contemporary functions, creating a dynamic continuity between heritage, artistic creation and modern architecture.



Le Cèdre is a perfect example of modernist architecture. In it, Jean Tschumi developed an open, bright and functional design that fully embraces industrial materials (concrete, glass and aluminum) as well as technical innovations unheard of in Switzerland at the time, such as open-plan offices, a cafeteria, an underground parking garage and active ceiling heating.



A respectful and contemporary renovation

Despite an initial renovation in the 1990s, at a certain point the building no longer met requirements for an administrative headquarters in terms of interior design, technical systems and thermal comfort. A substantial overhaul was therefore required, with the dual objective of preserving and enhancing the architectural legacy of Le Cèdre while adapting it to current uses and new ways of working.



The renovation of Le Cèdre makes the most of the building’s original potential, reusing the concepts, materials and principles conceived by Jean Tschumi whenever possible.



Before work on the renovation started in 2024, an in-depth heritage study was carried out to establish a precise frame of reference for the history of the building, its original functions and its defining elements. This analysis made it possible to reconcile enhancing the legacy of the building with employee comfort and contemporary requirements, especially in terms of sustainability.



The project: “Un moment charnière”

Based on the study, an invitational architectural competition with seven architectural firms was held in 2020. The jury, made up of Jean Tschumi’s son Bernard Tschumi, members of Vaudoise’s board of directors, senior management, external architects and heritage organizations, ultimately selected “Un moment charnière” by the Lausanne-based firm Itten+Brechbühl SA for its pragmatic approach that respects the building’s heritage and is in line with the Worksmart@Vaudoise concept.



The spaces linking the main building to the wing have been redesigned by Itten+Brechbühl to accommodate new ways of working and ensure user comfort.



On most floors, the south-facing interior walls have been removed or replaced with glass partitions to enhance transparency, natural light and views of the surrounding landscape.



Polychrome concept

The interior design concept was developed by the Swiss architecture firm CCHE, who also selected the materials and furniture.



Colors were coordinated among the different material suppliers to create a harmonious overall impression.



The colors, selected based on Jean Tschumi’s original palette, allow users to identify the different floors as well as the meeting rooms. Color is not a superficial dimension of the project, but rather a concept deeply anchored throughout the interior spaces to establish mood.



The entire project meets the criteria for WELL Gold (pending certification), prioritizing employee well-being by means of air quality, natural light, thermal comfort, ergonomics and acoustics.



Furniture and works of art: preserving the building’s legacy

In the same vein, Le Cèdre’s furniture is an integral part of its architectural identity. During the renovation, Vaudoise reproduced several pieces of furniture originally designed by Tschumi for the building. Drawing on the company’s archives, Vaudoise had the furniture recreated as precisely as possible, while also adapting it to contemporary standards of comfort and sustainability. It is currently featured in an exhibition at the Mudac contemporary art museum in Lausanne, Jean Tschumi Designer.



Works by Claudia Comte and Yann Gross

In addition to restoring and preserving existing works, the Vaudoise Arts Committee has also incorporated new work that resonates with contemporary interpretations of architecture.



Swiss artist Claudia Comte created a sculpture (Big Cedar Leaf, 2025) as well as a mural (Sunrise on the Lake, 2025) that was painted in situ in the entrance hall. Made from the trunk of a historic cedar tree that had fallen in front of the headquarters in 2023, the sculpture is mounted on an oak base from a forest of the region. Comte’s work establishes a strong link between material, area and the memory of the place.



The Vaudoise Arts Committee also commissioned works by the photographer Yann Gross. In his Fortune series (2025), the artist reflects on the preservation of the forest ecosystem that is so essential to our lives.



A living heritage

This renovation demonstrates that Le Cèdre can move with the times without losing its identity. The renovated building embodies a vibrant relationship between cultural heritage, architecture, art and contemporary life that is fully in keeping with Jean Tschumi’s original vision.



Classified as a building of national significance, Le Cèdre remains a key example of 20th-century corporate architecture. As the workplace of nearly 500 employees, it is now designed to last: a heritage that has been handed down and will support future generations as they work, create and fill this iconic building with life.



Quotes

“Preserving the spirit of Jean Tschumi’s work while adapting it to contemporary challenges was a key priority for us. This renovation clearly demonstrates our ability to combine legacy and modernity, as well as tradition and innovation.”

Philippe Hebeisen

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vaudoise Insurance



“This renovation reflects our commitment to sustainability by making the most of what we have, optimizing energy efficiency and creating a responsible and long-lasting workplace. We are not simply renovating walls, we are building the future of our company by incorporating innovation as a transformative driver for new ways of collaborating, creating and thinking about work.”

Jean-Daniel Laffely

Managing Director and CEO of Vaudoise Insurance



“I consider the renovation to be an immense success. What strikes me is how the characteristics of Jean Tschumi’s original approach were revived. You can see the almost mathematical elegance of doing only what is necessary – no more, no less. This precision enabled a renovation that does the original justice.”

Bernard Tschumi

Architect and son of Jean Tschumi



“The functioning and aesthetics of the building were avant-garde in 1956. During the renovation, the challenge was to add a contemporary touch to the spaces and facilities while preserving the spirit of Tschumi’s project and highlighting the building’s heritage. The renovation has in fact revealed how extremely modern this iconic building is.”

Paul-Antoine Terrier

Architect (EPFL), engineer (ECL), associate at Itten+Brechbühl SA



“Vaudoise has achieved a renovation that both maintains the continuity of a timeless building and can be adapted to meet the future needs of users.”

Chloé Eckert

Conservation architect, Historic Monuments and Sites Department, Canton of Vaud



Image: Leo Fabrizio



Full press kit and photos available here For more information, please contact:

Valérie Beauverd, Communications and Media Relations Officer, +41 21 618 87 25,

media@vaudoise.ch About Jean Tschumi (1904–1962)

Swiss architect and designer Jean Tschumi trained at the Technicum cantonal de Bienne and then at the École nationale supérieure des beaux-arts in Paris. He began his career as an interior designer and decorator with Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann, before working as a draftsman for the liner Normandie; two experiences that left a lasting mark on his architectural approach and attention to detail, materials and light. His work is characterized by a holistic approach to architectural projects, in which furniture and decorative elements play a central role. Le Cèdre is the most emblematic outcome of this approach, combining his research on modernity, functionality and the integration of art into architecture.

The Vaudoise Insurance Group

Vaudoise Insurance is the only private, independent insurance company with headquarters in French-speaking Switzerland. It is one of the ten largest private insurers on the Swiss market. Founded in 1895, Vaudoise has recognized expertise in all insurance, pension, and asset management-related segments. At its agencies, clients receive a local service, both for advice and settling claims. The Group employs over 2,000 full-time employees (FTEs), including around 100 who are currently in training. True to its cooperative origins, it pays a share of its profits to insurance customers through premium rebates. In 2026–2027, this redistribution will amount to CHF 40 million. The equity securities of Vaudoise Insurance Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker VAHN.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News