15.11.2022 16:22:00

Vault Consulting Announces Nonprofit Human Resources Consulting

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Consulting, the nation's leading accounting and research firm, announced its expansion into Human Resources Consulting today. The DC metro-based firm provides a partnership approach to help nonprofit organizations and associations advance their missions to thrive and grow. 

(PRNewsfoto/Vault Consulting)

DC metro-based accounting and research firm Vault Consulting announces expansion into Human Resources Consulting for nonprofits and associations.

The expansion is led by Vault's head of Human Resources, Kendra Janevski, SPHR, SHRM-SCP. "Vault offers more than subject matter expertise; we deliver a powerful new perspective and a clearer path forward."  

Vault Human Resources Consulting does not focus on a specific issue or offer only packaged services. The team begins with client challenges and offers customized solutions to the client's individual and specific needs. 

"It is unique because we offer a suite of complementary services that no other consulting firm does. We equip organizations of all types with the financial acumen to thrive, the HR oversight to drive successful and compliant people practices, and the data-based insights and analytics for actionable intelligence and informed strategic decision making." Vault CEO Wes Tomer, CPA, CGMA. 

This expansion offers a new but complimentary service offering and will assist clients and partners manage challenges, gain insight into best practices, and establish change management processes. 

Learn More: https://vaultconsulting.com

Follow Vault: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vault-consulting-llc

Media Contact: Karen Taylor – ktaylor@vaultconsulting.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vault-consulting-announces-nonprofit-human-resources-consulting-301677419.html

SOURCE Vault Consulting

