VAULT RELEASES ITS 2024 INTERNSHIP RANKINGS

As students face fierce competition for internships and full-time job offers, NASA maintains dominance as most prestigious internship to have on resume; Accounting firms make major gains in Best Overall Internships list.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault, the leader in verified employer rankings and reviews, today released its 2024 Internship Rankings, highlighting the top programs in more than 30 categories. Vault's rankings include the Most Prestigious Internships, Best Overall Internships, Best Internships by Key Employment Factor, Best Internships for Diversity, Best Internships by Role, and Best Internships by Industry. The rankings were derived from Vault's Summer 2023 Intern Survey, which also found that interns are less confident than they were in years past about whether they would receive a full-time job offer.

Over 13K interns were surveyed from 145 programs, resulting in the most authentic & data-driven rankings in the industry

"We're excited to release our annual rankings of the leading internship programs. More than 13,000 interns were surveyed from 145 programs, providing the basis for the most authentic and data-driven rankings in the industry," said Eric Stutzke, SVP & General Manager of Vault. Stutzke continued, "Getting an internship - and turning that internship into a full-time job offer - is highly competitive, and Vault's rankings, employer profiles, and career guides are essential tools for college and university students that want to position themselves for career success."

Key findings from Vault's survey, which was fielded in Summer 2023, include:

NASA continues to be the most prestigious internship: Interns rated the prestige of dozens of programs, and the federal agency continues to hold on to the #1 spot. Other top programs on Vault's Most Prestigious Internships list include tech giants, Wall Street icons, and the CIA.

Accounting firms move up the list of Best Overall Internships: Interns also rated their own programs on Quality of Life, Compensation & Benefits, Interview Process, Career Development, Full Time Employment Prospects, and Diversity. These ratings were the basis of Vault's Best Overall Internships list. New York-based accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies took the #1 spot, and several other accounting firms landed in the top 10 for the first time. Unlike some other majors, fewer students are graduating with accounting degrees than in the past. Growing accounting firms looking to expand their regional and national presence make considerable efforts to attract and retain these students.

In an unpredictable economy, uncertainty about full-time job offers is rising: Among those interns who were eligible for full-time employment offers, 49% said they received or expected to receive an offer, 45% were uncertain, and 6% had already been denied an offer. During the same survey window last year, 60% of offer-eligible interns said they received or expected to receive an offer, 35% were uncertain, and 5% had already been denied an offer.

Interns should be prepared to go into the office: 91% of interns reported that their internships were either fully in-person or hybrid. Only 9% of internships were fully remote.

The Top 10 Most Prestigious Internships for 2024:

NASA

Google

Microsoft

Apple Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co.

Morgan Stanley

SpaceX

McKinsey & Co.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

J.P. Morgan

The Top 10 Best Overall Internships for 2024:

PKF O'Connor Davies Internship

Ellucian Inc. Internship Program

HITT Futures Internship

Weaver Internship

Frazier Deeter Internship Program

Harris Williams Summer Associate and Analyst Program

Graybar Internship Program

Lumsden & McCormick Internship Program

Elliott Davis ENVISION Summer Internship

Freed Maxick MAX Internship Program

Best Internships by Industry:

Accounting: PKF O'Connor Davies Internship

Construction & Trades: HITT Futures Internship

Consulting: Bates White Summer Consultant Program

Energy & Renewables: American Electric Power Internship

Financial Services: Huntington Bank Internship Program

Health Sciences: Gilead Internship Program

Investment Banking: Harris Williams Summer Associate and Analyst Program

Media: Paramount Internship Program

Retail & Consumer Products: The Home Depot Internship Program

Tech & Engineering: Ellucian Inc. Internship Program

Travel & Transportation: FedEx College Connections Intern Program

Wholesalers & Distributors: Graybar Internship Program

