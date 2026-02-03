JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
03.02.2026 20:26:32
Vawter Financial Buys $10 Million of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF
On Feb. 2, 2026, Vawter Financial, Ltd. disclosed a purchase of 190,959 shares of the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND), with an estimated transaction value of $10.36 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Feb. 2, 2026, SEC filing, Vawter Financial, Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 190,959 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.36 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $10.31 million, reflecting both new purchases and price changes in the underlying ETF.JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an actively managed fixed-income fund. The ETF aims to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns above its benchmark by leveraging J.P. Morgan’s investment team’s expertise and a flexible bond-selection approach. Its strategy and scale position it as a competitive choice for investors seeking diversified exposure to the U.S. bond market with an attractive yield profile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
