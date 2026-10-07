Vaxcyte Prices Offerings Of Stock, Warrants, Convertible Notes To Raise Approx. $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, announced late Tuesday the pricing of public offerings of common stock, pre-funded warrants and convertible senior notes for total proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion.

The company said the offerings are expected to close on or about October 9, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use the funds mainly to continue developing VAX-31, its experimental 31-valent pneumococcal vaccine, including its Phase 3 trials, pediatric studies and manufacturing activities, among others.

Vaxcyte is offering around 7.413 million shares of common stock at $64.00 per share.

In addition, the company is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 0.4 million shares of its common stock at $63.999 per share. Together, the stock and warrant offerings are expected to raise about $500 million before expenses.

Separately, Vaxcyte is raising $500 million through convertible senior notes that carry a 1.50% annual interest rate and are due 2032.

Vaxcyte also gave the underwriters the option to buy an additional 1.17 million shares of common stock and up to $75 million of additional convertible notes.

In the notes, the interest will be paid twice a year on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2027. The notes will mature on October 15, 2032. The notes can initially be converted into Vaxcyte shares at about $89.60 per share, which is about 40% higher than the $64 offering price of the common stock.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares traded 11 cents or 0.16 percent lower at $66.59, after closing Tuesday's trading 9.65% lower.