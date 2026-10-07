Vaxcyte Aktie

Vaxcyte für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6R6 / ISIN: US92243G1085

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 08:58:27

Vaxcyte Prices Offerings Of Stock, Warrants, Convertible Notes To Raise Approx. $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, announced late Tuesday the pricing of public offerings of common stock, pre-funded warrants and convertible senior notes for total proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion.

The company said the offerings are expected to close on or about October 9, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company plans to use the funds mainly to continue developing VAX-31, its experimental 31-valent pneumococcal vaccine, including its Phase 3 trials, pediatric studies and manufacturing activities, among others.

Vaxcyte is offering around 7.413 million shares of common stock at $64.00 per share.

In addition, the company is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 0.4 million shares of its common stock at $63.999 per share. Together, the stock and warrant offerings are expected to raise about $500 million before expenses.

Separately, Vaxcyte is raising $500 million through convertible senior notes that carry a 1.50% annual interest rate and are due 2032.

Vaxcyte also gave the underwriters the option to buy an additional 1.17 million shares of common stock and up to $75 million of additional convertible notes.

In the notes, the interest will be paid twice a year on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2027. The notes will mature on October 15, 2032. The notes can initially be converted into Vaxcyte shares at about $89.60 per share, which is about 40% higher than the $64 offering price of the common stock.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares traded 11 cents or 0.16 percent lower at $66.59, after closing Tuesday's trading 9.65% lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vaxcyte Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vaxcyte Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vaxcyte Inc Registered Shs 58,50 -0,85% Vaxcyte Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht ab -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt gerät derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen