Vaxcyte's VAX-31 Meets Key Phase 3 Goals Against Prevnar 20 And Capvaxive; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Monay, Vacyte (PCVX) reported positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 OPUS-1 trial, with VAX-31 meeting all prespecificed primary endpoints in adults.

VAX-31, the company's investigational 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, met noninferiority criteria across all 28 serotypes shared with Prevnar 20 (PCV20) and/or Capvaxive (PCV21), while its three unique serotypes met superiority criteria.

The vaccine also met the primary immunobridging endpoint across all age groups studied and demonstrated a safety profile similar to PCV20 and PCV21.

Vaxcyte expects results from its OPUS-2 and OPUS-3 Phase 3 trials in the first half of 2027 and plans to submit a Biologics License Application in the first half of 2028.

PCVX closed Friday's trading at $56.48, up 0.77%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $71.00, up 25.71%.