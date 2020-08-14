Vazquez Aldir Participates In Agreement Between TV Stations And The Government Which Will Benefit 30 Million Students

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to offer distance learning while the Covid-19 pandemic allows activities to resume on-site, TV stations and the Federal Government have agreed to implement the "Aprende en Casa" (Learn at Home) program, in which Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, participates.

To carry it out, the amount that the Federal Government will pay to the four main TV stations in the country for the "Aprende en Casa" implementation will be 12 cents per day per student, in a period that goes from August 24th to December 18th.

In addition to ensuring that children do not miss school cycles, "Aprende en Casa" is aimed at reversing the gap in education that could be generated by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This is a joint effort between the Government's Education Department (SEP) and the TV stations that reached a minimum investment quota to favor 30 million students from preschool, elementary and high school, who were studying in public schools around the country until before the pandemic.

Regarding the agreement, Olegario Vázquez Aldir stressed that it is a sum of wills and efforts on the part of the public and private sectors, "to continue bringing knowledge, and above all, values to the last of the homes in Mexico."

It should be noted that this is not the first agreement between the private initiative and the current government in which Vázquez Aldir participates. In past months, Vazquez Aldir was one of the main negotiating parts so medical centers such as Hospitales Ángeles could have authorization to provide aid to the population entitled to health protection, in order to avoid public hospital saturation from Covid-19.

