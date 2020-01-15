VBA Announces Partnership With Your Hearing Network

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced it has partnered with Your Hearing Network, a national network of independent hearing care professionals. Your Hearing Network (YHN) will provide VBA members with a hearing savings program.

"Our focus is on helping our members maintain their overall health," said Jeff Hollowood, President and CEO at VBA. "Through the hearing care program offered by Your Hearing Network, members have access to more ways to stay healthy and save money."

The program offers VBA members exclusive hearing aid benefits and discounts. Members gain access to licensed audiologists and hearing specialists across the country and the latest in digital hearing aids. Additional benefits include discounts on devices and accessories, extended warranties and free hearing aid batteries.

"Hearing and vision are both major senses that connect us to the world. Just as we need to have regular vision examinations, frequent hearing evaluations are equally important," said Dr. Cindy Beyer, Audiologist and Vice President Contracting and Compliance at YHN. "Hearing loss affects over 30 million Americans and is associated with important quality of life issues, such as self-esteem, social connectivity and job productivity. The good news is that hearing aids today are remarkably effective. With artificial intelligence, Bluetooth capability and wireless connectivity, hearing aids are very successful in improving hearing and communication, even for the busiest lifestyles."

About Your Hearing Network

Your Hearing Network is an experienced hearing beneﬁt administrator that partners with health plans, unions, employer groups and affinity programs to provide quality hearing care. The company manages the delivery of hearing products and services with an emphasis on easy access, superior customer service and state-of-the-art hearing technology. Your Hearing Network is part of Demant, a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers solutions and services to help people with hearing loss connect with the world around them. In every aspect, from hearing devices, hearing implants and diagnostic equipment to intelligent audio solutions and hearing care all over the world, Demant is active and engaged. Demant innovative technologies and know-how help improve people's health and hearing. We create life-changing differences through hearing health.

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

