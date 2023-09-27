VBI Vaccines To Advance Coronavirus Vaccine Program

(RTTNews) - VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) reported interim data from the Phase 1 clinical study of its multivalent pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate, VBI-2901. The company said the study elicited high and sustained neutralizing responses against a panel of COVID-19 variants, including Wuhan, Delta, Beta, Omicron BA.5, and multiple animal coronaviruses including bat and pangolin variants. Based on interim data, peak responses were achieved with only a single 10µg dose of VBI-2901, the company noted.

Jeff Baxter, CEO, said: "With sufficient funding available under our current partnerships, subject to discussions with our partners and with regulatory bodies, we look forward to advancing this program and being a part of the innovative next-generation of protection against coronaviruses."

Shares of VBI Vaccines are up 11% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

