IJJ Aktie

IJJ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.02.2026 00:55:35

VBR vs. IJJ: Are Small-Cap or Mid-Cap Stocks the Better Choice for Value Investors?

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) and the iShares SP Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) both aim to give investors diversified access to U.S. value stocks, but their strategies diverge in the size of companies they target. This comparison examines fees, returns, risk, portfolio construction, and other relevant factors to help investors decide which approach best aligns with their goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IJJ Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.