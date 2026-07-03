IJJ Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7HK / ISIN: US44963Q2049
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03.07.2026 23:35:42
VBR vs. IJJ: Small-Cap or Mid-Cap Value -- Which Is the Better ETF Buy?
The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VBR) provides low-cost exposure to small-cap value stocks, while the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) offers a similar value focus but targets the mid-cap segment of the market. Both funds use passive, index-tracking strategies to find companies trading at a discount relative to their fundamentals. The choice between them often comes down to an investor's preference for the relative stability of mid-cap stocks versus the greater diversification -- and greater volatility -- that comes with small-caps.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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