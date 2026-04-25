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25.04.2026 22:29:29
VCIT vs. IEI Comes Down to What Job Your Bond Sleeve Is Doing
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) and iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) differ most in cost, yield, and portfolio composition -- VCIT offers a lower expense ratio and higher payout, while IEI focuses on U.S. Treasuries and shows lower historical drawdowns.Both VCIT and IEI provide exposure to intermediate-term U.S. bonds, but with distinct strategies: VCIT emphasizes investment-grade corporate debt, while IEI tracks U.S. Treasury bonds in the three- to seven-year maturity range. This comparison unpacks how those choices play out across cost, risk, and portfolio makeup.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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