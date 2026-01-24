International Aktie

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

24.01.2026 14:49:02

VEA vs. ACWX: Cheap International Exposure or Full Global Access?

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) keeps costs dramatically lower and holds a wider basket of developed-market stocks, while iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) has a slightly different sector mix.Both VEA and ACWX aim to give investors a one-stop way to access non-US equities, but they differ in breadth, portfolio makeup, and cost. This comparison highlights where each ETF stands out, and where the overlap or divergence may matter for portfolio construction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
