Vector Wealth Strategies' Team Named Philanthropists of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Fundraising Professionals North Alabama Chapter has named Jay Dryden and Kelly Moise, of Vector Wealth Strategies, Philanthropists of the Year in recognition of National Philanthropy Day.

Recognized annually on Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day (NPD) celebrates the extraordinary change that fundraising and philanthropy have in the world.

Women's Economic Development Council Foundation Executive Director Beth Brooks said Vector was selected to win the award because of the company's commitment to community service through its support of local nonprofits.

"Their community impact fund was the first corporate giving fund established with the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville," Brooks said. "They set aside funds to provide grants that focus on education, health, human services and disaster recovery."

Additionally, Brooks said Vector's vision statement — "impact our community through investments and involvement, helping people and encouraging others to do the same. We invest specifically in the lives of the people we encounter every day" — represents what the award is all about.

"I was touched by the stories of their clients who are living the second half of their best lives, who have retired and are making a difference in the lives of others, giving back to communities and leaving legacies," Brooks said.

VWS senior partner Kelly Moise said of the award, "We are grateful for this recognition which we share with all of our clients who inspire us to be givers in the community."

Learn more about Vector Wealth Strategies online at https://vectorwealthstrategies.com/.

Read about National Philanthropy Day at https://nationaltoday.com/national-philanthropy-day/

SOURCE Vector Wealth Strategies