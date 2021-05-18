Vectra and Zscaler Enable Zero Trust Visibility into Business-Critical Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , a leader in threat detection and response, today announced a deep product integration with Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA) to provide end-to-end access visibility and protection from remote workers to business-critical applications.

With this integration, security operation centers (SOCs) can achieve zero trust access visibility. ZPA provides secure access to business-critical internal applications, whether they are located on-prem or in the public cloud, based on the identity of the user and defined access policies that adapt based on context. Vectra collects, detects and prioritizes high-fidelity alerts in real time and responds with automated enforcement or alerts to security personnel. This gives organizations complete visibility across their network to the cloud – allowing them to stop attacks like ransomware or data loss.

The Vectra Cognito Platform is designed to detect and respond to threats inside cloud, data center, IoT, and enterprise networks before attackers can breach organizations and cause irreparable damage. This arms security teams with the ability to prevent attacks earlier in the kill chain while ensuring that applications necessary for business continuity are available and accessible to the extended workforce.

Adapting to a hybrid remote work model has facilitated a digital transformation that rendered traditional network security practices obsolete as more work is taking place outside the corporate boundary, than within it. Threat actors have been quick to follow and are actively taking advantage of this expanded attack surface. To secure remote work Zscaler and Vectra have joined forces to combine zero trust access with AI-powered threat detection to help empower their joint customers with the ability to provide users with fast, secure, and monitored access to business-critical applications through modern security-as-a-service platforms.

"The use of legacy network security solutions has robbed many organizations of the visibility needed to withstand the fight against modern-day attacks," said Randy Schirman, Vectra VP, Partnerships. "Through our market-leading approach to NDR and this strategic integration with Zscaler, customers benefit from continuous account monitoring, quick identification of malicious intent or insiders, and full visibility into their ecosystem before attacks lead to breaches."

Integration benefits include:

Reduced risk – ZPA's ability to connect users to private apps without placing them on the network or exposing apps to the Internet, combined with the Vectra identity and network detection and response capabilities significantly reduces ransomware attacks, minimizes threat of malicious insiders, as well as any potential business disruption that comes of it.

– ZPA's ability to connect users to private apps without placing them on the network or exposing apps to the Internet, combined with the Vectra identity and network detection and response capabilities significantly reduces ransomware attacks, minimizes threat of malicious insiders, as well as any potential business disruption that comes of it. Increased SOC efficiency – Remove the need for tedious tasks related to threat hunting and threat analysis. Automatic prioritization of alerts augments your SOC, and one-click drill down and pivot between consoles, as well as cross-platform workflow, expedites investigation and response by up to 34x.

– Remove the need for tedious tasks related to threat hunting and threat analysis. Automatic prioritization of alerts augments your SOC, and one-click drill down and pivot between consoles, as well as cross-platform workflow, expedites investigation and response by up to 34x. Access visibility – Enhanced visibility into access events – Customers can use this integration for comprehensive visibility into what users are accessing and identify the potential threat landscape.

– Enhanced visibility into access events – Customers can use this integration for comprehensive visibility into what users are accessing and identify the potential threat landscape. Secure zero trust architecture – ZPA brokers secure connections between users and the applications they need for work while monitoring access and identity usage to detect and remediate threats with Vectra.

"The challenge that security leaders face is enabling a modern workplace without increasing risk. We see that traditional remote access solutions are being exploited. The integration with Vectra enables our joint customers to safely enable work from anywhere through our modern zero trust architecture and Vectra's AI-powered threat detection and response," said Amit Raikar, Vice President of Technology Alliances and Business Development, Zscaler. "Together our customers have a safer alternative they can actually rely on with visibility and secure access across hybrid networks."

To learn more about this integration, please visit https://www.vectra.ai/technology-partners/zscaler or read our companion blog.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in threat detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers four applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. And Cognito Detect for Office 365 and Azure AD™ finds and stops attacks in enterprise SaaS applications and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

