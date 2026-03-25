Vedan FY25 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Vedan International Holdings Ltd. (2317.HK), an investment holding company, on Wednesday reported higher earnings for its fiscal year 2025 driven primarily by Finance income as well as lower cost of sales, even as revenue declined year-over- year.

Further, the company lifted its dividend for fiscal 2025.

In financial year 2025, net profit attributable owners of the parent increased to $17.06 million or 1.12 US cents per share from $16.05 million or 1.05 US cents per share last year.

A notable contributor to the bottom line was the shift in finance performance. The company reported net finance income of $0.531 million compared to net finance costs of $0.456 million last year.

For the full year, the company has reported operating income of $23.10 million, compared to $22.92 million in the prior year.

The Hong Kong- listed company's cost of sales dropped to $308.27 million from $313.94 million last year.

Meanwhile, revenue declined to $374.74 million from $380.18 million in the previous year.

The board has declared a final dividend of 0.82 US cents, compared to 0.57 US cents last year. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility is set for June 5, and the dividend will be payable on June 16.

Total dividend for the year would be 1.12 US cents per share, higher than last year's 0.84 US cents per share.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, shares of Vedan closed Wednesday's regular trading 6.15% higher, at $0.690.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.