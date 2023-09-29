|
29.09.2023 14:09:45
Vedanta to float SA base metals as unveils five-part unbundling
VEDANTA, the Indian mining conglomerate, is to list its South African zinc assets which will be unbundled from the parent company along with copper assets in India.The company, Vedanta Base Metals, is part of Vedanta’s announcement today it would unbundle and separately list four other businesses including its oil and gas, aluminium, ferrous metals and power divisions.Vedanta Base Metals is to be led by Chris Griffith, the former CEO of Anglo American Platinum and Gold Fields. His company will comprise the Gamsberg and Black Mountain mines as well as zinc refining operations and copper assets in India which are due to return to production next year.Although not specified in its announcement, Vedanta Base Metals is also expected to include the Konkola Copper assets in Zambia. Production from Konkola was disrupted by an expropriation attempts by Zambia’s previous government. Vedanta is due to take control of the company’s assets following legal action.Vedanta said the de-merger was planned to be a simple vertical split in which for every one share of Vedanta Limited, shareholders will additionally receive one share of each of the five newly listed companies.“By demerging our business units, we believe that will unlock value and potential for faster growth in each vertical,” said Anil Agarwal, chairperson of Vedanta in a statement. “While they all come under the larger umbrella of natural resources, each has its own market, demand and supply trends, and potential to deploy technology to raise productivity,” he said.Separately listed Vedanta Base Metals would give Griffith greater autonomy than he would ordinarily have as business unit head under the Vedanta Ltd umbrella. Vedanta said in its announcement that: “Once demerged, each independent entity will have greater freedom to grow to its potential and true value via an independent management, capital allocation and niche strategies for growth”.The post Vedanta to float SA base metals as unveils five-part unbundling appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
