WKN: 896007 / ISIN: US9224171002

25.02.2026 23:27:59

Veeco Instruments Reports Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.11 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $14.97 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.4% to $165.0 million from $182.1 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.11 Mln. vs. $14.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $165.0 Mln vs. $182.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.14 To $ 0.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 150 M To $ 170 M

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenue of $740 million to $800 million, earnings per share of $0.83 to $1.17, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 to $1.85.

