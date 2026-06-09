Veeco Instruments Shares Surge 17% On Follow-On Order For Nanosecond Annealing System

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) shares climbed 17.71 percent, gaining $10.81 to $71.85 on Tuesday after the semiconductor equipment maker announced that a leading logic customer placed a follow-on order for its NSA500 nanosecond annealing system following the successful acceptance of an evaluation tool.

The stock is currently trading at $71.85, compared with its previous close of $61.04 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $62.98 and traded between $62.98 and $71.90. Trading volume reached 702,857 shares.

The company also disclosed that it shipped an NSA500 system to a third advanced logic customer for evaluation, highlighting growing interest in the technology among advanced semiconductor manufacturers. Veeco said the accepted evaluation system met performance and process requirements for advanced logic applications, supporting further adoption of its laser annealing platform.

Veeco shares have traded between $19.29 and $71.90 over the past 52 weeks.