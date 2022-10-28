|
28.10.2022 23:00:00
Veeva Systems Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Years -- Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Stocks from all sectors have been pummeled in 2022. Those operating in the tech space have seen even more pain, given the fact that many are emerging players in their respective industries, posing greater investment risk than a more stable company. That said, even stable tech stocks have been crushed as of late. Both Alphabet and Microsoft have fallen over 31% year-to-date. Other stable stocks that have been hurt this year include Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Despite its hard-to-disrupt dominance in the life sciences software industry, this top dog is down 33% in 2022.While most investors might be scared off by this significant drop, long-term investors should see this dip as an opportunity to buy a high-quality business at a bargain. In fact, Veeva's current valuation is the cheapest the company has seen in years. Here's why you should take a closer look at Veeva. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
