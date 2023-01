Veeva Systems Stock Is a Healthcare Gem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko keeps buying Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) stock. Veeva has a strong moat, as pharmaceutical and biotech companies rely on its products heavily and rarely leave.Check out the video for his full thoughts!*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 22, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 23, 2023.Continue reading