Veeva to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Oct. 2, 2019

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will host its financial analyst and investor day in San Francisco on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. PT, and will conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT.

Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company’s investor relations website, ir.veeva.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005927/en/