Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 22:44:00

Veeva to Host Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Nov. 3, 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host its financial analyst and investor day virtually on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT and will conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.

Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, ir.veeva.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Event:

Veeva Systems Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website or directly at this link.

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:



Ato Garrett
Veeva Systems Inc.
925-452-6500
ir@veeva.com

Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
pr@veeva.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-host-virtual-financial-analyst-and-investor-day-on-nov-3-2022-301637323.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Veeva Systems Inc (A) 168,60 0,48% Veeva Systems Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen