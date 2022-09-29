|
Veeva to Host Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Nov. 3, 2022
PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host its financial analyst and investor day virtually on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT and will conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.
Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, ir.veeva.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.
Event:
Veeva Systems Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day
Date:
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)
Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website or directly at this link.
Webcast:
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.
Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
Ato Garrett
Maria Scurry
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-host-virtual-financial-analyst-and-investor-day-on-nov-3-2022-301637323.html
SOURCE Veeva Systems
