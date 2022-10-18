Veggiecraft Farms Launches Cauliflower Rotini

New pasta shape joins line of popular veggie-based, gluten-free alternatives to traditional pastas

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggiecraft Farms, one of the fastest-growing veggie-based pasta brands, today introduced Cauliflower Rotini, the latest pasta shape in its line of vegetable-based pastas that promise veggies in every bite. Packed with one-third of the recommended daily intake of vegetables per serving, Cauliflower Rotini enhances the overall eating experience as the rotini swirls act as the perfect pasta base to capture sauces, meats, and cheeses. When it comes to better-for-you pasta, consumers rank "made with veggies" as the top attribute they are looking for1. By expanding Veggiecraft Farm's pasta shapes to include the new rotini, the brand continues to provide options that meet growing consumer demand.

Rotini continues to grow in popularity, with the pasta variety owning the largest share of the better-for-you pasta category at 31% of dollars and 33% of unit sales this year2. In response to these insights, Veggiecraft Farms has expanded upon its top-selling line of cauliflower pastas with the introduction of the new rotini shape. Like the brand's other cauliflower pastas, the Veggiecraft Farms Cauliflower Rotini is made with only three ingredients – lentils, peas and a vegetable of cauliflower.

"Through digital demos, we found that consumers rated rotini as the top Veggiecraft Farms pasta they'd be excited to try," said Kate Nees, brand manager at Veggiecraft Farms. "In response to this feedback, along with better-for-you pasta sales expected to continue growing in upcoming years, we introduced our Cauliflower Rotini to offer consumers a versatile, veggie-based option that can be enjoyed in traditional pasta recipes, pasta salads, and baked pasta dishes."

Veggiecraft Farms pastas are a great option for all households, whether consumers have a gluten allergy in the home, are looking to get more veggies into their meals, or are looking to get more protein in their diet. Featuring one third of the daily recommended veggies in every serving, Veggiecraft Farms pastas make it simple for people to incorporate more vegetables into their diet. These veggie pastas also deliver more protein than traditional pastas, with Cauliflower Rotini containing 24 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving.

Cauliflower Rotini joins the Veggiecraft Farms line of veggie-based, gluten-free alternatives to traditional pastas, which are available in sweet potato and zucchini varieties and other classic pasta shapes like elbow, linguine, penne, and spaghetti. Each pasta is made with only three ingredients – lentils, peas and a vegetable of cauliflower, sweet potato, or zucchini. Veggiecraft Farms veggie pastas are good sources of protein and fiber, and are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and Kosher.

Veggiecraft Farms Cauliflower Rotini has an SRP of $3.99 to $4.99 and will be available at select grocery retailers in early 2023. For more information, visit www.veggiecraftfarms.com.

About Veggiecraft Farms:

Veggiecraft Farms empowers consumers to eat more vegetables without sacrificing the "yum." As a 100% employee-owned brand that makes veggie-based pasta, Veggiecraft Farms is on a mission to get veggies into every bite, making mealtime easier. Veggiecraft Farms products are crafted in Italy and made with ingredients that meet a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and Kosher.

