27.04.2023 20:08:00

Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) Developing a Dealership Private-Party Acquisition Survey

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN), the leading private-party acquisition solution in the U.S. and Canada, has announced they will start building a Dealership Private-Party Acquisition Survey. The survey is to gauge dealership adoption of a street purchase strategy and learn about what dealerships face today. The survey will also help VAN learn what dealerships see as essential tools and training to prepare them for success in private party acquisition.

According to Tom Gregg, CEO of VAN, "Our industry and market are undergoing changes that haven't been seen in a generation of retail operations. I'm excited that VAN can be a part of what will be disruption in sourcing and acquisition of private party vehicles in the coming 24 months."

The 2023 Dealership Private Party Acquisition Survey will combine dealer sentiment surveys, interviews and focus groups surrounding the rapidly changing landscape for used vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

VAN is the leading private-party acquisition solution in the U.S. and Canada, providing dealerships with a proven method to acquire high-quality, private-party vehicles. VAN's proprietary technology and expert team have helped hundreds of dealerships streamline their acquisition process and improve their bottom line.

To learn more about the Dealership Private Party Acquisition Survey or participate, don't hesitate to contact VAN at info@buywithvan.com or (855) 952-4949.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-acquisition-network-van-developing-a-dealership-private-party-acquisition-survey-301810038.html

SOURCE Vehicle Acquisition Network, Inc.

