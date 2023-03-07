Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 18:00:00

Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) Releases Latest eBook, An Invaluable Resource For Automotive Dealerships

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, the Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) has revolutionized car dealers' vehicle acquisition processes across North America. To further help automotive dealers refine their operations for increased profits, a new eBook from VAN was recently released detailing five process principles based on extensive dealer feedback - ensuring dealerships have access to all necessary tools for successful acquisitions in this digital age. 

Valuable insights for any automotive dealership.

Mark Curcio, VAN's Chief Operating Officer, expressed, "this invaluable resource can help dealerships achieve greater vehicle acquisitions, customer satisfaction and revenue growth by implementing key principles designed to optimize the private party seller experience."

Drawing on the latest insights into dealership operations, this VAN's eBook reveals five practical process principles that can give dealerships a significant edge. From boosting their customer experience to increased revenue, there are many strategic advantages to implementing these helpful guidelines, which result in greater success for dealerships.

Jen Poudrier, VAN's Sales Development Manager, has a wealth of expertise on the importance of having well-equipped resources to empower dealers from her previous role in a dealership as a Market Sales Coordinator. "In the world of used vehicle acquisition, knowledge is everything. That's why we've resources like the most recent eBook to give our clients the tools to succeed in a highly competitive market."

VANs 5 Process Principles eBook can be found on their website:
https://content.buywithvan.com/5processprinciples

About VAN: VAN is revolutionizing how dealers find vehicles for their inventory. They provide unparalleled options and opportunities by connecting dealers to over 18 private-party platforms. And that's not all – VAN also backs up its services with experienced Performance Managers who assist in purchasing strategies tailored to platform usage. 

Media Contact
Kaila Smith-Street
kaila@ideameetplan.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vehicle Acquisition Network, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vehicle-acquisition-network-van-releases-latest-ebook-an-invaluable-resource-for-automotive-dealerships-301763855.html

SOURCE Vehicle Acquisition Network, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die Wall Street steht erneut vor einem wenig bewegten Handelsbeginn. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen