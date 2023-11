Vehicle breakdowns due to potholes hit record level in 2023, says RAC

Calls over pothole incidents hit 6,000 in usually benign summer months amid ‘substandard’ roadsVehicle breakdowns caused by Britain’s pothole-ridden roads reached record levels this year, according to the RAC .The motoring organisation said it received almost 6,000 calls for pothole-related incidents from July to September – its highest total for the relatively benign summer period since it started collecting data in 2006. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel