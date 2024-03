Vehicles can now be donated to Ukraine instead of being scrapped under Ulez

From Friday, non-compliant cars, vans and minibuses can be sent to country which is short of vehicles to transport casualtiesMotorists planning to scrap vehicles that do not meet ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) standards in London can instead donate them to Ukraine from Friday, as a scheme is launched after a protracted campaign to win the support of the mayor and central government.The proposal dates back over a year, but was initially rejected by the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, on legal grounds, and only reversed after a vigorous and at times acrimonious lobbying effort which succeeded when it was approved by the transport department. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel