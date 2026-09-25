Veidekke Wins NOK 190 Mln Contract To Build 51 Apartments In Arendal

(RTTNews) - Veidekke ASA (VEI.OL), a construction company, on Friday announced that it has been awarded a contract to build 51 apartments in Arendal, Norway, for Vindholmen Eiendom AS owned by Arendals Fossekompani ASA (AFK.OL).

The construction is scheduled to begin around the turn of the year and is expected to be completed by June 2028.

The contract will be included in the company's order backlog for the third quarter of 2026.

The design and build contract is valued at approximately NOK 190 million, excluding VAT.

The project includes a seven-storey building with 51 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with a parking facility and shared outdoor areas.

Veidekke is currently trading 1.16% higher at NOK 218 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.