Velan Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2020 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 9, 2020 in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Tom Velan elected 78,755,672 97.61% 1,928,320 2.39% Yves Leduc elected 80,271,275 99.49% 412,717 0.51% William Sheffield elected 78,937,758 97.84% 1,746,234 2.16% Dahra Granovsky elected 79,298,092 98.28% 1,385,900 1.72% James A. Mannebach elected 79,267,492 98.24% 1,416,500 1.76% Jacques Latendresse elected 78,940,258 97.84% 1,743,734 2.16% Robert Velan elected 78,760,706 97.62% 1,923,286 2.38% Ivan Velan elected 78,747,395 97.60% 1,936,597 2.40%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Velan Inc.