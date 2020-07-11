|
11.07.2020 00:32:00
Velan Announces Election of Directors
MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2020 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 9, 2020 in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
Director Nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Tom Velan
elected
78,755,672
97.61%
1,928,320
2.39%
Yves Leduc
elected
80,271,275
99.49%
412,717
0.51%
William Sheffield
elected
78,937,758
97.84%
1,746,234
2.16%
Dahra Granovsky
elected
79,298,092
98.28%
1,385,900
1.72%
James A. Mannebach
elected
79,267,492
98.24%
1,416,500
1.76%
Jacques Latendresse
elected
78,940,258
97.84%
1,743,734
2.16%
Robert Velan
elected
78,760,706
97.62%
1,923,286
2.38%
Ivan Velan
elected
78,747,395
97.60%
1,936,597
2.40%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
SOURCE Velan Inc.
