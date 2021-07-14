|
14.07.2021 03:29:00
Velan Announces Election of Directors
MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2021 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 13, 2021 in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
Director Nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes
% withheld
James A. Mannebach
elected
80,264,108
99.90%
84,035
0.10%
Suzanne Blanchet
elected
80,333,388
99.98%
14,755
0.02%
Dahra Granovsky
elected
80,297,473
99.94%
50,670
0.06%
Edward Kernaghan
elected
80,201,786
99.82%
146,357
0.18%
Yves Leduc
elected
80,338,488
99.99%
9,655
0.01%
Robert Raich
elected
80,337,123
99.99%
11,020
0.01%
William Sheffield
elected
80,124,708
99.72%
223,435
0.28%
Ivan Velan
elected
80,334,223
99.98%
13,920
0.02%
Robert Velan
elected
80,336,023
99.98%
12,120
0.02%
Tom Velan
elected
80,336,023
99.98%
12,120
0.02%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
SOURCE Velan Inc.
