Velan Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2021 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 13, 2021 in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

% withheld

James A. Mannebach

elected

80,264,108

99.90%

84,035

0.10%

Suzanne Blanchet

elected

80,333,388

99.98%

14,755

0.02%

Dahra Granovsky

elected

80,297,473

99.94%

50,670

0.06%

Edward Kernaghan

elected

80,201,786

99.82%

146,357

0.18%

Yves Leduc

elected

80,338,488

99.99%

9,655

0.01%

Robert Raich

elected

80,337,123

99.99%

11,020

0.01%

William Sheffield

elected

80,124,708

99.72%

223,435

0.28%

Ivan Velan

elected

80,334,223

99.98%

13,920

0.02%

Robert Velan

elected

80,336,023

99.98%

12,120

0.02%

Tom Velan

elected

80,336,023

99.98%

12,120

0.02%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Velan Inc.

