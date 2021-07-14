Velan Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2021 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 13, 2021 in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

withheld % withheld James A. Mannebach elected 80,264,108 99.90% 84,035 0.10% Suzanne Blanchet elected 80,333,388 99.98% 14,755 0.02% Dahra Granovsky elected 80,297,473 99.94% 50,670 0.06% Edward Kernaghan elected 80,201,786 99.82% 146,357 0.18% Yves Leduc elected 80,338,488 99.99% 9,655 0.01% Robert Raich elected 80,337,123 99.99% 11,020 0.01% William Sheffield elected 80,124,708 99.72% 223,435 0.28% Ivan Velan elected 80,334,223 99.98% 13,920 0.02% Robert Velan elected 80,336,023 99.98% 12,120 0.02% Tom Velan elected 80,336,023 99.98% 12,120 0.02%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

