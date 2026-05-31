Velan Aktie
WKN: 902881 / ISIN: CA9229321083
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31.05.2026 16:19:50
Velan Capital Drops 140,000 Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Shares Worth $4.1 Million
According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Velan Capital Investment Management LP sold 140,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $4.11 million, based on the quarterly average share price. The move left the fund with 11,000 shares, valued at $297,990 at quarter-end. The net position value declined by $5.18 million, reflecting both share sales and price moves.Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, specializing in the development of innovative therapies for hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases. With a focused pipeline led by lorundrostat, the company aims to address significant unmet needs in the treatment of resistant hypertension. Its strategy centers on advancing proprietary, highly selective drug candidates through clinical development to capture market share in the cardiovascular therapeutics sector.Last August, Mineralys Therapeutics didn’t turn many heads when it reported that patients taking its lead candidate, lorundrostat, reduced their systolic blood pressure by 16.9 millimeters of mercury after six weeks of treatment. Later, when AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reported less encouraging results from a similar candidate it’s developing, Mineralys stock shot higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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