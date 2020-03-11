Velasea, LLC Enters into Exclusive Distributor Agreement with Scylla Technologies Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scylla Technologies Inc., a leading developer in AI-based, protective intelligence software, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Velasea, LLC.

"It is an honor to partner with an innovative company such as Scylla, whose advances in AI in the areas of gun detection, vehicle tracking, and suspicious activity detection place them at the forefront of this rapidly growing field," said Jimmy Whalen, President of Velasea, LLC.

He went on to say that: "Velasea complements and adds to Scylla's offerings by providing cutting-edge hardware platforms from a variety of manufacturers, courtesy of a robust distribution chain. We also have the unique ability to configure and test some of the most complex security solutions within our Irvine facility."

Frank Llaca, CEO of Velasea, additionally mentioned: "We look forward to expanding the relationship and continuing to tackle pressing security issues for multiple verticals."

"We are very excited to work with Velasea. We believe our collaboration will significantly benefit both the customers of Scylla and Velasea by providing boxed, plug, and play solutions within the threat detection space," said Albert Stepanyan, CEO and Founder of Scylla.

About Scylla Technologies Inc.

Scylla is the world's best Gun Detection System. Scylla monitors real-time video streams to predict violent behavior and identify acts of violence. Artificial intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning are used to identify, analyze, and respond to threats quickly and accurately. Scylla helps response teams take immediate actions to reduce the number of victims from violent crime, active shooting events, and terrorist acts. Scylla provides gun detection, facial recognition, and asset tracking capabilities. The Company has offices in multiple countries, and its US operations are located in Glendale, California.

About Velasea, LLC

Velasea is a full-service OEM distributor that handles highly complex integrations around physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) on behalf of numerous technology partners and system integrators. From ultra-compact to massive configurations, Velasea has successfully provided solutions to some of the most challenging emerging technology problems in incredibly demanding, yet varied, environments. They include casinos, prisons, utility systems, schools, government facilities – the list goes on.

Media Contact:

Marketing & PR

1 (833) 599-4614

marketing@velasea.com



Velasea, LLC

2 Astor

Irvine, CA 92618

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/velasea-llc-enters-into-exclusive-distributor-agreement-with-scylla-technologies-inc-301021226.html

SOURCE Velasea, LLC