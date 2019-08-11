Velo IT Group Listed Among Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers by Channel Futures

DALLAS, August 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas-based IT solutions provider, Velo IT Group, named by Channel Futures as one of the top 501 most strategic and forward-thinking managed service providers (MSPs) in the world on their 12th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings list.

Velo IT Group is honored to be a part of the MSP 501 list, the largest and most comprehensive ranking of MSPs worldwide, for the third year in a row. Channel Futures saw a record-breaking submission rate in 2018 with 2019 following the same trend reporting a 35% year-over-year growth rate in applications from 2018.

On being recognized for the third year, Velo President & CEO, Taylor Toce says, "Our ranking on the MSP 501 for a third year in a row is the result of having the best team in the industry. I have worked for a decade to build a great team, and this group is truly incredible."

Velo IT Group provides managed IT support to companies in a number of industries including legal, financial, oil & gas, healthcare and manufacturing focusing on customer service and proactive support.

Background

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Velo IT Group

Velo IT Group is a world-class managed IT services provider focused on providing businesses with the technology and support they need to achieve maximum velocity in their markets. We are an IT services company completely focused on helping small and mid-market companies increase their market share while improving efficiency, productivity, and net margin. Velo is headquartered in Dallas, TX with locations in Texas and Louisiana serving businesses throughout the US. To learn more, visit http://www.velomethod.com.

SOURCE Velo IT Group