Velo3D Prices $17.5 Mln Public Offering, Plans Nasdaq Uplisting

(RTTNews) - Velo3D, Inc.(VLDX), a provider of additive manufacturing technologies for mission-critical metal parts, has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,833,333 shares at $3.00 each, targeting gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million.

The company plans to use the funds for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

Velo3D's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "VELO" on August 19, 2025, pending continued compliance with exchange requirements. Trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "VLDX" was suspended on August 18, with no shareholder action required for the uplisting.

Lake Street Capital Markets is serving as sole book-running manager, with underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 875,000 shares. The offering is set to close around August 20, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared Velo3D's registration statement effective on August 18, enabling the sale exclusively through an approved prospectus.

VLDX currently trades at $5.9 or 2.43% higher on the OTC Markets OTCQX.