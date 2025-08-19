Velo3D Aktie

Velo3D für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40FCS / ISIN: US92259N2036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.08.2025 00:56:52

Velo3D Prices $17.5 Mln Public Offering, Plans Nasdaq Uplisting

(RTTNews) - Velo3D, Inc.(VLDX), a provider of additive manufacturing technologies for mission-critical metal parts, has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,833,333 shares at $3.00 each, targeting gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million.

The company plans to use the funds for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

Velo3D's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "VELO" on August 19, 2025, pending continued compliance with exchange requirements. Trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "VLDX" was suspended on August 18, with no shareholder action required for the uplisting.

Lake Street Capital Markets is serving as sole book-running manager, with underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 875,000 shares. The offering is set to close around August 20, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared Velo3D's registration statement effective on August 18, enabling the sale exclusively through an approved prospectus.

VLDX currently trades at $5.9 or 2.43% higher on the OTC Markets OTCQX.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Velo3D Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Velo3D Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.08.25 Warren Buffetts 2. Quartal 2025: Diese Veränderungen gab es im Depot von Berkshire Hathaway
17.08.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
17.08.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.08.25 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.08.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump will Gipfeltreffen mit Putin und Selenskyj: ATX schließlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex machte am zweiten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen