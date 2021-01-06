Velocity, A Managed Services Company Announces Acquisition of EYE Corp Media, An Out of Home Media Company to Enhance Its Network of Digital Advertising Solutions

HOLLAND, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides network management, connectivity, and telecommunications, along with digital media displays and advertising networks, today announced the acquisition of EYE Corp Media (EYE), a Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media company.

EYE is an innovative leader in the Out of Home (OOH) of location-based media in the U.S., offering valuable advertising opportunities in retail locations such as lifestyle centers and convenience stores, bars and restaurants, cinema lobbies, and media tied to transit. EYE's current network includes 32,000 digital screens in over 25,000 venues nationwide and delivers 720 million monthly impressions. This purchase expands Velocity's media network and provides advertisers with additional mediums through which they can connect to their target audiences.

"Jeff Gunderman and his team have established themselves as leaders in Out of Home media and are well-positioned to support our growth through direct selling and collaborating with our sales affiliates. As consumers return to normal routines outside of their homes, we are optimistic Out of Home advertising platforms will continue their significant growth pattern we saw before COVID-19," said Greg Kiley, CEO of Velocity.

This acquisition follows that of Impax Media, solidifying Velocity's position in servicing advertisers targeting audiences in the grocery, hospitality, bar, convenience stores and lifestyle media markets. EYE's sales team will focus on the OOH marketplace and support Velocity's other third-party selling affiliates and partners.

"Velocity's vision around the Out of Home marketplace is very exciting. Their commitment to the sector, in particular Digital Out of Home, and powering and operating new networks, positions Velocity, and their large and growing media portfolio very favorable for 2021 and beyond," said Jeff Gunderman, President and CEO of EYE Corp Media.

Velocity is an active member of DPAA. Following the acquisition of EYE, Velocity will be a member of the OAAA and GeoPath.

ABOUT VELOCITY, A MANAGED SERVICES COMPANY

Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services, continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. With an in-house team of experienced software development and engineering experts, Velocity delivers customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the same verticals.

Founded in 2005 by Greg Kiley, CEO, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with offices in Kansas City, Charlotte, Miami and San Antonio. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

ABOUT EYE CORP MEDIA

EYE Corp Media (EYE) is one of the largest Out of Home digital place-based media networks in the country. With media in lifestyle and mixed-use centers, c-stores, bars and restaurants, cinema lobbies and transit locations, EYE helps brands reach consumers where they shop, dine, commute and play. EYE also offers Amplify, a mobile media solution, enabling increased reach, impressions and retargeting. For more information, visit www.eyecorpmedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/velocity-a-managed-services-company-announces-acquisition-of-eye-corp-media-an-out-of-home-media-company-to-enhance-its-network-of-digital-advertising-solutions-301201450.html

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Services Company