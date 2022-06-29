Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 14:30:00

Velocity Financial Congratulates Mark Szczepaniak on Being Named Honoree by the Los Angeles Times in the Public Company Small to Mid-Sized Category

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL), ("Velocity” or the "Company”), congratulates its CFO, Mark Szczepaniak, on being chosen as Honoree by the Los Angeles Times at the 2nd Annual CFO Leadership Awards. Out of 7 nominees in the category of small to mid-sized public companies, Mr. Szczepaniak was 1 of 4 finalists and ultimately won the category as Honoree.

"Mark continuously exhibits true leadership as CFO and as a member of our executive committee,” said Chris Farrar, Velocity’s CEO. "We are delighted that the L.A. Times has honored Mark with this award, and we whole-heartedly congratulate him for this well-deserved recognition.”

Additional information on the 2nd Annual CFO Leadership Awards, including biographies of all CFO award recipients, will be published by the Los Angeles Times in its C-Suite Magazine on July 24, 2022.

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 18 years. For additional information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at www.velfinance.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Velocity Financial Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Velocity Financial Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Velocity Financial Inc Registered Shs 11,30 0,71% Velocity Financial Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX zur Schlussglocke im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX musste zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen