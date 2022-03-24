|
24.03.2022 11:00:00
Venator Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
WYNYARD, UK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. local time, at its global headquarters at Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park, Stockton-on-Tees, TS22 5FD, United Kingdom. Holders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.
About Venator
Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.
SOURCE Venator Materials PLC
